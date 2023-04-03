Apple AirTag owner tracks down vehicle thief, shoots him dead

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag has made it to the news several times since its launch and this week the tracking device has once again gathered attention as a US man has shot and killed a thief by tracking him down using AirTag. As per a report by KSAT, US-based San Antonio police received a stolen vehicle report at around 1 p.m. from a home in the Braesview area. However, before authorities could recover the stolen truck, the owners chose to conduct their own investigation, aided by an AirTag left in the vehicle.

The truck's unidentified owners traced it down to a shopping centre on Southeast Military Drive, according to the report.

Instead of waiting for police, the truck owners decided to approach the car and confront the suspect. While it is unclear what occurred, police believe the suspected thief may have drawn their own firearm. The owner of the car retaliated by shooting and killing the suspect while they were inside the truck, the report said.

In addition, an investigation is underway to determine whether the suspect actually had a weapon when he was attacked, or whether the suspect will face any charges over the matter.

In February, Apple's AirTag helped to track a stolen car in the US state of North Carolina.

Police were able to track down the stolen car because of the owner's AirTag inside, but the thieves then crashed it during the high-speed chase. (With inputs from IANS)