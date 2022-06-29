Apple AirTag helps man to track down his stolen Range Rover

Apple AirTag has made it to the news several times since it was first launched last year. Most of the time, it was due to a stalking incident but this time around the device is trending over social media as it has helped a Canadian man to track down his stolen Range Rover. As per a report by cp24.com, the victims first Range Rover was stolen almost a month ago and he purchased an identical vehicle to replace the lost one. In his new Range Rover, the victim identified as Lorne, placed three Apple AirTags to avoid further loss. Lorne placed one AirTag in the glovebox, one inside the spare tire, and a third under the back seat.

The SUV was stolen from Lorne’s garage and he used Apple’s Find My app to track down his vehicle to a metal recycling plant in the nearby Scarborough district. The victim drove down to the police department after finding his vehicle. As per the report, the cops were able to recover Lorne’s car along with 8 other cars.

This is not the first incident that Apple AirTag has helped users recover missing items. Several similar incidents have also come to light earlier and that may be the one key reason that the tech giant is planning to launch a second-gen model of the device soon. As per a tweet by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tracking device from the tech giant will soon get a new-gen model as shipments continue to grow.

According to Kuo, Apple AirTag has gradually grown in shipments since it was launched last year. “AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation.” the tweet from Kuo reads.