Apple AirTag helps family to track down stolen luggage, thief

Apple's AirTag, a device designed for tracking items, recently played a crucial role in helping a vacationing family from the U.S. to recover their stolen luggage and identify the thief.

As reported by 9to5Google, the family's holiday in the North Carolina mountains took an unexpected turn into a detective mission after their luggage was stolen. Queen City News first shared this story, detailing how the family arrived at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and discovered one of their bags missing at the baggage claim.

Catherine Gavino, a family member, had cleverly placed an AirTag in the luggage. Using the AirTag's location data, she tracked it to a house in Gastonia, North Carolina. Upon reaching the location, Gavino called the police to the scene.

The officers, after being informed about the situation, found not only the family’s suitcase but also another victim's luggage, also stolen from the airport.

Gavino noted that the police told her about another similar case, where the victim also used an AirTag to track their stolen luggage. However, when the family’s suitcase was recovered, it had been nearly emptied.

The individual responsible for the theft was eventually apprehended and faced multiple charges related to the thefts.

In a similar incident earlier this year, an AirTag helped a passenger locate his lost wallet, which American Airlines had failed to find. The passenger recounted on a social media platform X that he used the AirTag in his wallet to track its location after American Airlines reported it missing. Thanks to the AirTag, he successfully located his wallet.