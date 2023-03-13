Apple AirPods to get health features in the next few years

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods are the most recognisable TWS earbuds across the globe. Over the years, Apple AirPods have secured a huge chunk of market share with the launch of newer-generations. Apple has been working to add health features to AirPods for quite a while now but as per a latest report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple AirPods may finally get health tracking features in the next couple of years.

Gurman believes that the iPhone maker could "upgrade the AirPods to become a health tool in the next year or two" and that they might even "come with the ability to get hearing data of some sort".

In 2020, it was reported that the tech giant was planning to add Ambient Light Sensors in future versions of AirPods to monitor data such as blood oxygen level and heart rate. And later in 2021, another report mentioned that the company was exploring new health-focused features for its AirPods.

Apart from this, Apple has also filed several design patents suggesting that AirPods may get temperature and motion sensors that will help users to keep better track of their health.

Meanwhile, in January this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the tech giant will start mass shipments of next-generation AirPods which might cost $99 and new AirPods Max in the second half of next year or the first half of 2025. (with inputs from IANS)