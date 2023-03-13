Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple AirPods to get health features in the next few years

Apple has also filed several design patents suggesting that AirPods may get temperature and motion sensors that will help users to keep better track of their health.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Apple AirPods to get health features in the next few years
Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods are the most recognisable TWS earbuds across the globe. Over the years, Apple AirPods have secured a huge chunk of market share with the launch of newer-generations. Apple has been working to add health features to AirPods for quite a while now but as per a latest report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple AirPods may finally get health tracking features in the next couple of years.

Gurman believes that the iPhone maker could "upgrade the AirPods to become a health tool in the next year or two" and that they might even "come with the ability to get hearing data of some sort".

In 2020, it was reported that the tech giant was planning to add Ambient Light Sensors in future versions of AirPods to monitor data such as blood oxygen level and heart rate. And later in 2021, another report mentioned that the company was exploring new health-focused features for its AirPods.

Apart from this, Apple has also filed several design patents suggesting that AirPods may get temperature and motion sensors that will help users to keep better track of their health.

Meanwhile, in January this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the tech giant will start mass shipments of next-generation AirPods which might cost $99 and new AirPods Max in the second half of next year or the first half of 2025. (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
Viral: IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's new photos breaks the internet, check out here
Five foods to avoid that increase the risk of cancer
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
World's first crewed flying race car with a top speed of 360 kmph
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Doha Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger dies
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.