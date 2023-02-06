Apple AirPods Pro available Rs 899 in Flipkart sale ahead of Valentine’s Day, check details

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro is available at just Rs 899 in the Flipkart Flip Heart Days sale ahead of Valentine's Day on February 14. The Flipkart Flip Heart Days sale for Valentine's week is now live and during the sale, Flipkart is offering attractive deals on products across various categories. The platform is also offering decent value when you exchange your old smartphone to buy something. During the sale, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro at just Rs 899, which is the lowest ever price of premium TWS earbuds till date. Apple AirPods are the most popular TWS earbuds across the globe and the Pro version of the earbuds is quite favourite of users who use them for longer durations. The Apple AirPods Pro features a lightweight design with smaller stems, wide charging case and silicone eartips.

The tapered silicone tips with the AirPods Pro are sweat and water resistant. As per the company, Apple AirPods Pro offers more than 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case. The AirPods Pro features a transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around you. Apple’s official website is currently selling the new AirPods Pro at Rs 26,990 and the earbuds were available at a great discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. However, the Apple AirPods Pro are available at Rs 899 after a Rs 18,100 discount in the Flipkart Flip Heart Days Sale.

Apple AirPods Pro is currently priced at Rs 18,999 in the Flipkart Flip Heart Days Sale after a huge discount. Buyers can bring down the price of the Apple AirPods Pro as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 18,000 off if you have an old smartphone to exchange. This means that you can get the Apple AirProds Pro from Flipkart at just Rs 999. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 100 instant cashback on Paytm Wallet. After all bank offers and discounts, you can buy Apple AirPods Pro at just Rs 899 in the Flipkart sale.