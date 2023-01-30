Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 999 in Flipkart Electronics Sale after Rs 18,000 discount

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro is currently available at just Rs 999 on Flipkart after Rs 18,000 off. The Apple AirPods is the most popular and recognisable TWS earbuds across the globe and the Apple AirPods Pro is the premium and advanced offering from the Cupertino based tech giant. The Apple AirPods Pro comes with better processing, noise cancellation, short stems, and several other features. As per the company, Apple AirPods Pro offers more than 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case. The AirPods Pro features a transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around you. It also gets Adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear.

The Apple AirPods Pro come with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit. The silicone tips are sweat and water resistant. Apple’s official website is currently selling the new AirPods Pro at Rs 26,990 and the earbuds were available at a great discount during the Flipkart Republic Day sale. However, the Apple AirPods Pro are still available at Rs 999 after a Rs 18,000 discount in the Flipkart Electronics Sale.

Apple AirPods Pro is currently priced at Rs 18,999 in the Flipkart Electronics Sale after a huge discount. Buyers can bring down the price of the Apple AirPods Pro as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 18,000 off if you have an old smartphone to exchange. This means that you can get the Apple AirProds Pro from Flipkart at just Rs 999.

The ecommerce platform is also offering 10% off up to Rs 1,000 on Kotak Bank credit cards and credit EMI transactions.