Technology

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 790 in Flipkart sale after massive discount of Rs 21,200, check details

Apple AirPods Pro are also one of the most reliable earbuds available in the market and many popular celebrities can be seen using them. Launched at Rs 26,900 last year, Apple AirPods are currently available at Rs 790 in Flipkart sale after Rs 21,200 off.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 08:51 AM IST

Apple AirPods Pro are available at a huge discount on Flipkart ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 that begins on October 8. Apple recently launched the Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C port at Rs 24,900 and reduced the price of Apple AirPods with lightning connector. Apple AirPods Pro are the most advanced earbuds in Apple’s portfolio. It is the ‘Pro’ version of the Apple AirPods, the most popular TWS earbuds in the world. The small AirPods Pro have a unique design which can be easily identified. The Apple AirPods Pro are also one of the most reliable earbuds available in the market and many popular celebrities can be seen using them. Launched at Rs 26,900 last year, Apple AirPods are currently available at Rs 790 in Flipkart sale after Rs 21,200 off.

Apple AirPods Pro are currently listed at Rs 21,990 on Flipkart after a special discount. Unlike other ecommerce platforms, Flipkart allows you to exchange your old smartphone to get discounts on most electronic products and not just smartphones. This means if you have an old smartphone to exchange, Flipkart can give you an additional Rs 21,200 off. With all offers and discounts, Flipkart is offering Apple AirPods Pro at just Rs 790.

The Apple AirPods Pro feature a smaller stem and come with silicone tips that are sweat and water resistant. The earbuds get active noise cancellation and transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around you. 

