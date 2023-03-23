Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 737 on Flipkart after Nothing Ear (2) launch

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro are the most popular premium TWS earbuds across the globe with an iconic design. There are only a few earbuds available in the market that are able to compete with the popularity of AirPods Pro. Carl Pei led UK-based tech company Nothing tried to take on this competition with its first ever product, the Nothing Ear (1) and after building a strong community, the company has launched the successor of Ear (1), the Nothing Ear (2). The new Nothing Ear (2) earbuds are a better rival to Apple AirPods Pro and right after the launch of new earbuds, Apple AirPods Pro are available at an unbelievable price on Flipkart. The Apple AirPods Pro are available at just Rs 737 after the launch of new Nothing Ear (2).

Apple AirPods Pro is currently priced at Rs 22,237 on the Flipkart after a huge discount. Buyers can bring down the price of the Apple AirPods Pro as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,00 off if you have an old smartphone to exchange. This means that you can get the Apple AirProds Pro from Flipkart at just Rs 2,237. In addition to this, Flipkart is also offering 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs 1,500. This means that after all bank offers and discounts, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro at just Rs 737.

Apple AirPods are the most popular TWS earbuds across the globe and the Pro version of the earbuds is quite favourite of users who use them for longer durations. The Apple AirPods Pro features a lightweight design with smaller stems, wide charging case and silicone eartips. The tapered silicone tips with the AirPods Pro are sweat and water resistant. As per the company, Apple AirPods Pro offers more than 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case. The AirPods Pro features a transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around you.