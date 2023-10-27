Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1,199 in Flipkart sale, but there’s a catch

Apple recently also launched the USB-C version of AirPods Pro along with Apple iPhone 15 series.

Apple AirPods are the most popular TWS earbuds across the globe and the Pro version of the earbuds is quite favourite of users who use them for longer durations. The Apple AirPods Pro features a lightweight design with smaller stems, wide charging case and silicone eartips. Apple’s official website is currently selling the new AirPods Pro at Rs 24,900 and the earbuds were available at a great discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. However, the Apple AirPods Pro are available for less than Rs 1,199 after a Rs 17,800 discount in the Flipkart festive sale.

The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale will end soon and Flipkart is offering attractive deals on products across various categories. The platform is also offering decent value when you exchange your old smartphone to buy something. During the sale, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro for less than Rs 1,199.

The tapered silicone tips with the AirPods Pro are sweat and water resistant. As per the company, Apple AirPods Pro offers more than 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case. The AirPods Pro features a transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around you. Apple recently also launched the USB-C version of AirPods Pro along with Apple iPhone 15 series.