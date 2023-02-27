Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1,000 on Flipkart after Rs 25,300 off, check details

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro received great response from buyers during the Flipkart Republic Day sale and Amazon Republic Day sale. Since its launch, the Apple AirPods Pro has been the first choice of buyers planning to buy premium TWS earbuds with noise cancellation and good battery life. The Apple AirPods Pro were launched as a premium option by the company following the success of Apple AirPods that are the most recognisable earbuds across the globe. The Apple AirPods Pro are also one of the most reliable earbuds available in the market and many popular celebrities can be seen using them. At the time of launch, the Apple AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging case was priced at Rs 26,300. However, the Apple AirPods Pro are currently available at just Rs 1,000 on Flipkart after a Rs 25,300 discount.

The Apple AirPods Pro offers Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound and more than 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case. The earbuds come with Transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around them. The earbuds get Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for theater-like sound that surrounds you. The adaptive EQ on the AirPods Pro automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear. The earbuds come with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit. The AirPods Pro are sweat and water resistant.

The Apple AirPods Pro are currently priced at Rs 22,500 on Flipkart after a Rs 3,800 discount. Unlike other ecommerce platforms, Flipkart allows you to exchange your old smartphone to get discounts on most electronic products and not just smartphones. This means if you have an old smartphone to exchange, Flipkart can give you an additional Rs 21,500 off. With all offers and discounts, Flipkart is offering Apple AirPods Pro at just Rs 1,000.