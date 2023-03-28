Apple AirPods Pro available at just Rs 310 in Flipkart Electronics Sale during Navratri

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro has been dominating the premium TWS earbuds segment for quite a long time now and in the recent Flipkart sales, the AirPods have been available at a massive discount. The Flipkart Electronics Sale is now live during Navratri and in the sale, Flipkart is offering attractive deals on products across various categories. The platform is also offering decent value when you exchange your old smartphone to buy something. During the sale, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro at just Rs 310.

Apple AirPods are the most popular TWS earbuds across the globe and the Pro version of the earbuds is quite favourite of users who use them for longer durations. The Apple AirPods Pro features a lightweight design with smaller stems, wide charging case and silicone eartips.

The tapered silicone tips with the AirPods Pro are sweat and water resistant. As per the company, Apple AirPods Pro offers more than 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case. The AirPods Pro features a transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around you.

Apple’s official website is currently selling the new AirPods Pro at Rs 26,990. However, the Apple AirPods Pro are available at just Rs 310 after a Rs 22,000 discount in the Flipkart Electronics Sale.

Apple AirPods Pro is currently priced at Rs 22,310 in the Flipkart Electronics Sale after a huge discount. Buyers can bring down the price of the Apple AirPods Pro as they are eligible to get up to Rs 2,000 off on Bank of Baroda and IDFC FIRST Bank credit card EMI transactions. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,000 off if you have an old smartphone to exchange. This means that you can get the Apple AirProds Pro from Flipkart at just Rs 310.