Apple AirPods Pro available at just Rs 1,000 on Flipkart after Rs 25,300 off, check details

The Apple AirPods Pro feature a smaller stem and come with silicone tips that are sweat and water resistant. The earbuds get active noise cancellation and transparency mode.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

Apple AirPods Pro got support for MagSafe charging last year and the company hiked the price of TWS earbuds at that time. The Apple AirPods Pro are the most advanced earbuds in Apple’s portfolio. It is the ‘Pro’ version of the Apple AirPods, the most popular TWS earbuds in the world. The small AirPods Pro have a unique design which can be easily identified. The Apple AirPods Pro are also one of the most reliable earbuds available in the market and many popular celebrities can be seen using them. At the time of launch, the Apple AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging case was priced at Rs 26,300. However, the Apple AirPods Pro are currently available at just Rs 1,000 on Flipkart after a Rs 25,300 discount.

The Apple AirPods Pro are currently priced at Rs 22,500 on Flipkart after a Rs 3,800 discount. Unlike other ecommerce platforms, Flipkart allows you to exchange your old smartphone to get discounts on most electronic products and not just smartphones. This means if you have an old smartphone to exchange, Flipkart can give you an additional Rs 21,500 off. With all offers and discounts, Flipkart is offering Apple AirPods Pro at just Rs 1,000.

The Apple AirPods Pro feature a smaller stem and come with silicone tips that are sweat and water resistant. The earbuds get active noise cancellation and transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around you. Last year, the company launched a newer version of the Apple AirPods Pro with advanced processing and features. But the first 1st-gen Apple AirPods Pro is still a smart buy, keeping the price in mind.

