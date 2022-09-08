Apple AirPods Pro 2 launched: 3 things that are new and 3 that are not

Apple's long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 made their debut as the company's new flagship in-ear headphones. After more than a year of speculation, Apple finally unveiled the long-awaited AirPods Pro 2. While they did not receive the complete physical overhaul that some customers had hoped for, Apple did update almost every aspect of their internal components, features, and performance characteristics. Let's take a closer look at what's new and what’s the same as the old AirPods Pro.

list of specifications which are upgraded in the AirPods Pro 2:

1. Connectivity

AirPods Pro 2 comes with upgraded Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity as opposed to the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity on the older AirPods Pro.

2. Battery life

* The earbuds give a battery life of around 6 hours (5.5 hours with Spatial Audio and Head Tracking enabled), and 4.5 hours of talk time on the AirPods Pro 2 whereas the AirPods Pro gave a battery life of around 4.5 hours (5 hours with ANC and transparency off), and 3.5 hours of talk time.

* The charging case can help you with 30 hours of listening time and 24 hours of talk time whereas the AirPods Pro gave only 24 hours of listening time and around 18 hours of talk time.

3. Sound processing technologies

The biggest feature that distinguished AirPods Pro from any other in-ear headphones in the market was its unique sound processing technology. The AirPods Pro 2 now takes a step forward with an even better-engineered sound processing technology including upgraded active noise cancellation and upgraded transparency mode.

list of specifications which are the same in the AirPods Pro 2 and the older AirPods Pro:

1. Microphones

AirPods Pro 2 comes packed with the same old microphones as the older Apple AirPods Pro. They both feature dual beamforming microphones and are inward-facing.

2. Water resistance

Apple AirPods Pro 2 and the older AirPods Pro feature the same water and sweat resistance (IPX4).

3. Charging port

The AirPods Pro 2 retain the lightning charging port, but a wireless charging internals update now allows the AirPods Pro to be charged with the Apple Watch magnetic charger.