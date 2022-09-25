Reported By: | Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

Apple AirPods Pro 2 ear tips incompatible with last gen AirPods Pro

According to Apple, the second-generation AirPods Pro's new silicone ear tips are incompatible with the first-generation AirPods Pro.

The tech behemoth claimed in a support document that the first-generation AirPods Pro ear tips feature "noticeably denser mesh" than the second-generation ear tips.

According to the manufacturer, "Ear tips have been designed specifically for their AirPods Pro generation, to deliver the highest-fidelity audio experience."

AirPods Pro 1st generation ear tips feature substantially denser mesh than AirPods Pro 2nd generation, the firm claimed as an explanation for this.

However, the sound or noise-cancelling performance of new AirPods won't be affected by using old ear tips.

Due to the dense mesh, users will have trouble getting the old tips to fit properly in their ears.

The new H2 chip in the AirPods Pro, which retail for Rs 26,900 in India, enhances the acoustic experience and can cancel up to twice as much noise as the AirPods Pro of earlier generations.

A new, extra-small ear tip is added this time around so that even more individuals may enjoy the magic of AirPods Pro.

The AirPods Pro now provide richer bass and crystal-clear sound over a wider spectrum of frequencies thanks to a redesigned low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier.

By softly swiping up or down on the stem, AirPods Pro's Touch control allows for quick volume adjustments.

AirPods Pro offer 1.5 hours more listening time than the standard model, for a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation.