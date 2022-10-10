Search icon
Apple AirPods, Mac accessories to likely get USB-C port by 2024

Gurman believes that Apple will replace the charging port in the AirPods before the EU legislation takes effect.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

Apple (Image: Reuters)

Upcoming Apple AirPods and Mac accessories will likely have USB-C ports by 2024. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the next-gen Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro will feature the USB-C charging port. He also suggests that Mac accessories including Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad may convert to USB-C as soon as the next year.

"It's a safe bet that those accessories will move to USB-C in their next incarnation", Gurman was quoted as saying. The report from Mark Gurman comes a week after the European Union passed a new law to mandate USB-C charging port on new smartphones, tablets, and headphones launching in late 2024.

Gurman believes that Apple will replace the charging port in the AirPods before the EU legislation takes effect. Last week, inventor of the iPod, Tony Fadell said that Apple should include USB-C port in iPhones, as the European Union passed a resolution on USB Type-C as standard charging port.

The debate started when a Twitter user questioned if the iPod would succeed if Apple was forced to utilize USB 1.0 rather than the fast FireWire technology.

"I can't see a problem. The world has converged on USB-C. The physical and user limits have been hit. Next up is wireless per, not a diff physical connection. So I`m not too worried about this regulation. They`re simply forcing Apple to do the right thing. It's overdue frankly", Fadell posted on Twitter.

(with inputs from IANS)

