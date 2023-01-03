Apple AirPods Lite: Apple working on cheaper AirPods alternative to rival low-cost earbuds

Apple AirPods demand is expected to drop in 2023 and to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds that are available in the market, the company may likely launch Apple AirPods Lite.

Apple AirPods Lite may soon make their way into the market as the Cupertino-based tech giant has reportedly started working on affordable TWS earbuds. Apple AirPods are undoubtedly the most popular TWS earbuds across the globe but they are definitely not affordable when compared to others available in the market. Apple has discontinued the first-gen Apple AirPods and the cheapest AirPods available in the company's portfolio are the second-gen Apple AirPods that are currently retailing at Rs 14,900 on Apple’s official store. To cater to the customers that Apple is losing to its rivals, the company is reportedly planning to launch Apple AirPods Lite that will be significantly cheaper than the standard Apple AirPods.

As of now, not much information is available about the Apple AirPods Lite but it can be expected that the price of the upcoming AirPods Lite will be less Rs 10,000 as the standard Apple AirPods are available at Rs 12,000 on many ecommerce platforms. As Apple is known to use the design of its old products to create newer products with faster processors like the Apple iPhone SE, it can be expected that the Apple AirPods Lite will be like the first-gen AirPods but with the latest chipset.

Apple launched the third-gen AirPods in 2021 and second-gen AirPods Pro in 2022, keeping the pattern in mind, it can be expected that Apple may launch AirPods Lite in late 2023. This is not the first time that rumours around the Apple AirPods Lite have popped up. In 2020, we heard similar rumours about a new category of AirPods however the rumours tapered off by the end of the year.