Apple AirPods available at Rs 699 on Flipkart after Rs 11,800 discount, check details

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods the most recognisable TWS earbuds around the globe and over the years, the device has acquired a huge market share. The small, white coloured TWS earbuds are really popular among the audiophiles due the sound quality and lightweight design. The Apple AirPods can be easily set up for all your Apple devices and it comes with a universal fit that's comfortable all day. Launched in 2016, the Apple AirPods are quite reliable and offer premium audio quality. The Apple AirPods is currently retailing for Rs 14,900 on Apple’s official website but you get the AirPods in just Rs 699 from Flipkart if you have an old smartphone to exchange.

As of now, Apple has 3 generations of Apple AirPods, 2 generations of Apple AirPods Pro and an AirPods Max in its portfolio. Among all, the 2nd-gen Apple AirPods are the most sold globally. The 2nd-gen Apple AirPods offer value for money, have decent features and battery life. At Rs 699, the Apple AirPods is a deal to steal.

Most ecommerce platforms allow you to exchange your old smartphone to get a discount on the new phone that you are buying, however Flipkart also gives off on your old smartphone when you are burying premium earbuds like the Apple AirPods. As Apple AirPods are currently listed at Rs 12,499 on Flipkart, you can get the earbuds at just Rs 699 due to this scheme. Flipkart is currently offering up to Rs 11,800 off in exchange for your old smartphone that brings the value of Apple AirPods down to Rs 699.