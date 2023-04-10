Search icon
Apple AirPods available at just Rs 549 in Flipkart sale, check details

Apple AirPods are retailing for Rs 9,999 on the company’s official online store but you get the AirPods in just Rs 549 in the Flipkart sale.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Apple AirPods is one of the most selling TWS earbuds across the globe. The Apple product can be easily recognised and the company has launched several generations of AirPods over the last few years but the 2nd Gen AirPods is one of the most popular among all the other models. Apple AirPods were first launched in 2016 and the earbuds are known for their premium audio quality and reliability. The Apple AirPods are also considered one in their segment despite having less features than its rivals. Currently Apple AirPods are retailing for Rs 9,999 on the company’s official online store but you get the AirPods in just Rs 549 in the Flipkart sale if you have an old smartphone to exchange.

As of now, Apple has 3 generations of Apple AirPods, 2 generations of Apple AirPods Pro and an AirPods Max in its portfolio. Among all, the 2nd-gen Apple AirPods are the most sold globally. The 2nd-gen Apple AirPods offer value for money, have decent features and battery life.

If you are planning to buy Apple AirPods, the Flipkart sale may be the right time for you. As most of the ecommerce platforms allow you to exchange your old smartphone to get a discount on the new phone that you are buying, Flipkart also gives off on your old smartphone when you are buying premium earbuds like the Apple AirPods. As Apple AirPods are currently listed at Rs 9,999 on Flipkart, you can get the earbuds at just Rs 549 due to this scheme. Flipkart is currently offering up to Rs 9,450 off in exchange for your old smartphone that brings the value of Apple AirPods down to Rs 549.

