Apple AirPods at just Rs 590 in Flipkart Holi sale, check details

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods are available at a special price of Rs 590 in the Flipkart Holi sale. Most ecommerce platforms allow you to exchange your old smartphone to get a discount on the new phone that you are buying, however Flipkart also gives off on your old smartphone when you are burying premium earbuds like the Apple AirPods. As Apple AirPods are currently listed at Rs 12,990 on Flipkart, you can get the earbuds at just Rs 590 due to this scheme. Flipkart is currently offering up to Rs 12,400 off in exchange for your old smartphone that brings the value of Apple AirPods down to Rs 590.

Apple has introduced several generations of AirPods over the last few years but the 2nd Gen AirPods is one of the most popular among all the other models. The Apple AirPods are one of the most sold TWS earbuds across the globe. Launched in 2016, the Apple AirPods are quite reliable and offer premium audio quality. The Apple AirPods 2 is currently retailing for Rs 12,990 on Apple’s official website but you get the AirPods in just Rs 590 in the Flipkart Holi sale if you have an old smartphone to exchange.

As of now, Apple has 3 generations of Apple AirPods, 2 generations of Apple AirPods Pro and an AirPods Max in its portfolio. Among all, the 2nd-gen Apple AirPods are the most sold globally. The 2nd-gen Apple AirPods offer value for money, have decent features and battery life.