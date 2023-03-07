Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple AirPods at just Rs 590 in Flipkart Holi sale, check details

Apple has introduced several generations of AirPods over the last few years but the 2nd Gen AirPods is one of the most popular among all the other models.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

Apple AirPods at just Rs 590 in Flipkart Holi sale, check details
Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods are available at a special price of Rs 590 in the Flipkart Holi sale. Most ecommerce platforms allow you to exchange your old smartphone to get a discount on the new phone that you are buying, however Flipkart also gives off on your old smartphone when you are burying premium earbuds like the Apple AirPods. As Apple AirPods are currently listed at Rs 12,990 on Flipkart, you can get the earbuds at just Rs 590 due to this scheme. Flipkart is currently offering up to Rs 12,400 off in exchange for your old smartphone that brings the value of Apple AirPods down to Rs 590.

Apple has introduced several generations of AirPods over the last few years but the 2nd Gen AirPods is one of the most popular among all the other models. The Apple AirPods are one of the most sold TWS earbuds across the globe. Launched in 2016, the Apple AirPods are quite reliable and offer premium audio quality. The Apple AirPods 2 is currently retailing for Rs 12,990 on Apple’s official website but you get the AirPods in just Rs 590 in the Flipkart Holi sale if you have an old smartphone to exchange.

As of now, Apple has 3 generations of Apple AirPods, 2 generations of Apple AirPods Pro and an AirPods Max in its portfolio. Among all, the 2nd-gen Apple AirPods are the most sold globally. The 2nd-gen Apple AirPods offer value for money, have decent features and battery life.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
In Pics: From Athiya Shetty to Anushka Sharma, here are some celebrities who ditched traditional red lehenga
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi shocker: Autorickshaw driver attacks woman with sharp object after altercation over fare
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.