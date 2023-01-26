Apple AirPods 3rd generation at Rs 249 in Flipkart sale on Republic Day 2023, but there’s a catch

Apple AirPods 3

Apple AirPods 3rd generation was launched by the company in 2021 along with the Apple iPhone 13 series. The 3rd-gen Apple AirPods succeed the most-selling Apple AirPods model. The new Apple AirPods failed to create the buzz as the 2nd-gen Apple AirPods due to less price difference when compared to Apple AirPods Pro. But apart from that, the Apple AirPods 3 at Rs 249 in the Flipkart Republic Day sale is a deal to steal. The Apple AirPods 3 look quite similar to the Apple AirPods Pro but without the silicone tips. The AirPods 3 comes with a redesigned charging case and a shorter stem. Currently priced at Rs 20,900, the 3rd-gen Apple AirPods are currently available at Rs 249 in the Flipkart Republic Day sale, but there is a catch.

Apple AirPods 3 are currently listed at Rs 18,999 on Flipkart, you can get the earbuds at just Rs 249 on Republic Day. Flipkart is currently offering up to Rs 17,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone that brings the value of Apple AirPods 3 down to Rs 1,499. Most ecommerce platforms allow you to exchange your old smartphone to get a discount on the new phone that you are buying, however Flipkart also gives off on your old smartphone when you are burying premium earbuds like the Apple AirPods.

In addition to this, you can also get up to Rs 1,250 on Federal Bank and HSBC credit card transactions. This means you can get the Apple AirPods at just Rs 249 in the Flipkart Republic Day sale. The 3rd-gen Apple AirPods is powered by H1 chip and comes with Spatial Audio support.