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Apple accidentally revealed its foldable iPhone plans? Hidden iOS 27 code sparks buzz

Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone is back in the spotlight after netizens found new clues in the iOS 27 beta. Check it out.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Apple accidentally revealed its foldable iPhone plans? Hidden iOS 27 code sparks buzz
Is foldable iPhone is around the corner? (AI-Generated)
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Apple's highly anticipated foldable iPhone may be on the verge of getting launched after the company unveiled its first developer beta of iOS 27, revealing clues that have reignited speculation. Developers who have downloaded the update have reported several hidden hints of a foldable iPhone. It is being speculated that Apple might launch the much-awaited foldable iPhone later this year.

According to a Bloomberg report, developers have spotted hidden references to an anticipated foldable iPhone in the beta software. The software code features mechanisms like 'Foldslate', 'AngleDegrees', among others. Not only this, but developers have also found references for repair tools and software support for an iPhone with more than a single display, which further sparked buzz for a foldable device.

New software features hint at a larger-screen Apple device

Apple also introduced several features in iOS 27, which appear to be best suited for an iPhone with a large screen rather than the current ones. At the same time, macOS 27 brings improvements to iPhone Mirroring, allowing users to resize the mirrored iPhone screen into a wider format on Macs.

Apart from software, the outer body of the potential foldable iPhone is also rumoured to have been leaked. Ahead of its expected launch in 2026, some images have been obtained by Mac Rumours that suggest that the foldable iPhone might debut in a single white colour only.

Leaked design details reveal what the foldable iPhone could look like

As per Mac Rumours, the foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-like design with a 4:3 aspect ratio. The report further states that the outer display is expected to be around 5.5 inches, along with a 7.8-inch OLED screen on the inside, which will make it a smaller version of an iPad.

The anticipated device could also feature an ultra-thin 4.5 mm titanium frame. The volume buttons appear to be positioned on the top edge, with no Apple's Action Button. Meanwhile, the foldable iPhone is expected to be launched in September this year along with iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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