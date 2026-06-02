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Anthropic Claude AI suffers major outage, thousands of users stranded midday; Know what happened

Though the company hasn't given an exact timeline for when full service will be restored, thousands of professionals, students, and developers are waiting for the engineers to patch things up.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

Anthropic Claude AI suffers major outage, thousands of users stranded midday; Know what happened
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Anthropic’s AI chatbot Claude is facing a major global outage. Downdetector data shows complaints spiked around midday, with users locked out of the website, desktop app, and mobile app. Even Claude’s API is down, breaking third-party apps that rely on it. Users on X and Reddit report blank responses and heavy lag.

Roughly 62% of users are completely locked out of the main website interface, according to the report.  Another massive chunk of complaints is coming from people trying to use the desktop application, while others are finding that the mobile app is entirely unresponsive.

Claude AI outage: What happened

 The outage has crept into Claude's API, which is the backend system companies use to build Anthropic's AI models directly into their own apps and software. With the API throwing errors, a domino effect is happening, causing external tools that rely on Claude to break down as well. 

Anthropic's engineering team has already changed the status of the incident to "Identified," revealing they've figured out exactly what went wrong behind the scenes. The team is actively working on deployment fixes to get the servers back on track.

Though the company hasn't given an exact timeline for when full service will be restored, thousands of professionals, students, and developers are waiting for the engineers to patch things up.

Anthropic IPO

The battle for dominance in artificial intelligence is increasingly shifting from technology to capital markets, with  Anthropic and OpenAI emerging as the frontrunners in what could become the biggest IPO race in history. According to a recent Deutsche Bank Research Institute report, OpenAI is preparing to launch a record-breaking public offering that could raise as much as USD 60 billion and value the ChatGPT maker at more than USD 1 trillion. However, the company now faces mounting pressure from rival Anthropic, which has overtaken OpenAI in sales and is moving aggressively toward a public listing of its own.

Anthropic has filed a confidential draft registration statement with US regulators for a proposed initial public offering on Monday, positioning itself to capitalise on surging investor demand for pure-play AI companies. In a latest funding round, the Claude maker raised USD 65 billion led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital, valuing the company at USD 965 billion post-money, surpassing OpenAI.

The Deutsche Bank report noted that "OpenAI is in a race with Anthropic, which overtook it in sales last month and is on track to generate USD 40 billion in annual recurring revenue this month." In comparison, OpenAI is expected to reach USD 30 billion in annualised revenue this month. The report noted that Anthropic "may be looking to raise more than USD 60 billion in its own IPO this year."

(With ANI inputs)

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