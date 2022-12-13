Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Android users to soon get THESE exciting WhatsApp emojis

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for Android users via Google Play Beta Program.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 07:02 PM IST

Android users to soon get THESE exciting WhatsApp emojis
WhatsApp is planning to bring a different layout to 8 emojis for beta testers and 21 new emojis.

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe. Millions of users rely on Meta-owned messaging platforms for their day-to-day communication. Over the years, WhatsApp has evolved from being just a messaging platform as it got features including calls, video calls, status, UPI payment and others. Meta regularly tests and adds new features to WhatsApp and it appears that Android smartphone users are in for a treat as they are soon expected to receive a small yet exciting feature. WhatsApp users on Android platform will reportedly get three new large heart emojis.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for Android users via Google Play Beta Program. The update brings the version of the app up to 2.23.1.3 and it brings references to large emojis for WhatsApp. The new large WhatsApp heart emoji will be similar to the one that the company rolled out for Android users in a previous beta update. WABetaInfo suggests that the company may bring other large heart emojis to maintain the consistency.

Also read: Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 35,399 on Flipkart after Rs 34,501 discount, check details

As mentioned earlier, only references to the large heart emojis have been spotted in the beta update and the actual emojis will likely be visible in future beta updates. For those who are unaware, WhatsApp is planning to bring a different layout to 8 emojis for beta testers and 21 new emojis that are currently under development. The new large heart emojis spotted in the beta update for Android users are part of those new upcoming emojis.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Feeling tired? Check out these 5 foods rich in iron to boost your energy
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
From Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora rocked the ramp at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022
Love at first slice: Check out these 5 Health benefits of watermelon
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Read these RBI rules before subscribing to bank lockers
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.