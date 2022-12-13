Android users to soon get THESE exciting WhatsApp emojis

WhatsApp is planning to bring a different layout to 8 emojis for beta testers and 21 new emojis.

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe. Millions of users rely on Meta-owned messaging platforms for their day-to-day communication. Over the years, WhatsApp has evolved from being just a messaging platform as it got features including calls, video calls, status, UPI payment and others. Meta regularly tests and adds new features to WhatsApp and it appears that Android smartphone users are in for a treat as they are soon expected to receive a small yet exciting feature. WhatsApp users on Android platform will reportedly get three new large heart emojis.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for Android users via Google Play Beta Program. The update brings the version of the app up to 2.23.1.3 and it brings references to large emojis for WhatsApp. The new large WhatsApp heart emoji will be similar to the one that the company rolled out for Android users in a previous beta update. WABetaInfo suggests that the company may bring other large heart emojis to maintain the consistency.

As mentioned earlier, only references to the large heart emojis have been spotted in the beta update and the actual emojis will likely be visible in future beta updates. For those who are unaware, WhatsApp is planning to bring a different layout to 8 emojis for beta testers and 21 new emojis that are currently under development. The new large heart emojis spotted in the beta update for Android users are part of those new upcoming emojis.