Android users to get this new WhatsApp feature soon

WhatsApp has reportedly started to roll out redesigned location sticker for Android users who are enrolled in the beta program. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the company has started to roll out a new beta update for Android users through the Google Play Beta Program. The update brings the version of the app up to 2.22.13.16 and it also comes with redesigned location stickers. References to these new stickers were spotted in previous beta updates for the messaging platform.

According to the screenshot shared in the report, the redesigned stickers use a different light green colour compared to the one that is currently available in the public version. WhatsApp has also added a new redesigned style that you can get by tapping on the location sticker.

As mentioned earlier, the new stickers are only available to WhatsApp beta users on Android devices. It is expected that the Facebook owned platform may soon roll out the redesigned stickers for Android and iOS public users with the coming updates. Until then, you can use the old location stickers for your WhatsApp status updates.

If you want to know how you can add a location sticker to you WhatsApp status, you can follow these steps: