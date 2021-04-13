Android user beware! Do not install THIS app on your device

Android users mostly use Google Play store to download apps on their device, however, it is not the only platform from where users can install applications. There are various third party app stores which allows android users to download apps, or to avoid having a Google account.

Recently, it has been found out that the biggest third-party stores, APKPure, has been infected with malware that could spread dangerous Trojans on your Android device.

As per a report in Kaspersky Lab, APKPure has been Trojanized and is distributing Trojans. Kasperky Lab advises people to never download apps from unofficial sources and block the installation of apps from third-party sources in Android’s settings.

According to kasperky, a Trojan horse or Trojan is a type of malware that is often disguised as legitimate software. Once activated, Trojans can enable cyber-criminals to spy on you, steal your sensitive data, and gain backdoor access to your system.

In the report, the company shows that APKPure version 3.17.18 comes with an advertisement SDK featuring a Trojan dropper. This is HEUR:Trojan-Dropper.AndroidOS.Triada.ap, which installs a malicious payload when launched.

Also read Apple does not want people to use Android phones, says WhatsApp CEO

Once launched, the app unpacks and runs its payload, which cause trouble for your device. It shows ads on the lock screen, opens browser tabs, collect information about about the device and download other malware, the report says.

In devices with Android 8 or higher, additional modules for the Triada Trojan gets added which can download other malware and buy premium subscriptions on the device.

While devices running on Android 6 or 7 and without security updates, it could xHelper Trojan, getting rid of which is a big hurdle as even a factory reset won’t be enough. xHelper gives attackers the power to do almost anything they want on your device, says the report.

APKPure has now released an updated version 3.17.19 on its website. “Fixed a potential security problem, making APKPure safer to use,” reads the description on APKPure website regarding the update. Kasperky has confirmed that the app is safe to use.