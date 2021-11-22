Android users alert! Dangerous 'Joker' virus returns, delete these 14 apps immediately

The dreaded Joker ‘virus’ targeting Android devices, which was last reported to be active in July this year, has resurfaced on Google Play Store. The malware is known to hide in Android apps and now it has been detected in 14 apps. The detection of the virus was revealed by Kaspersky Labs’ Android malware analyst Tatyana Shishkova on Twitter.

The mobile security and threat analyst shared the names of Android apps that are carrying the highly dangerous ‘Joker’ virus currently in the Google Play Store. A persistently reoccurring virus in the Android app store, the Joker virus steals user data.

It infects apps in Google Play Store by techniques like payload-retrieving and changing its code. The malware can extract private information like device information, address book, text messages, OTPs etc.

The dreaded Joker virus has been detected on the following 14 apps and Android users are advised to check if they have any of these installed and delete them right away.

Smart TV Remote Easy PDF Scanner app Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer Flashlight Flash Alert on Call Volume Boosting Hearing Aid Battery Charging Animation Bubble Effects Now QRCode Scan Super-Click VPN Battery Charging Animation Wallpaper Classic Emoji Keyboard Dazzling Keyboard EmojiOne Keyboard Halloween Colouring Super Hero-Effect

History of Joker malware

Detected for the first time back in 2017, Google long persevered to bring its occurrence down on Android apps. The company also published a blog post in 2019 talking about its lengthy fight with Joker virus.

Despite not occurring as much as it did a couple of years ago, the virus keeps getting detected on a dozen or more apps every few months. Google removed some of these apps from the Play Store recently.