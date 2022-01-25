Android users ALERT: Dangerous malware stealing bank details, then erasing phone data - Know more

The world’s most popular and widely used operating system, Android is always under attack from hackers. A malicious software has alerted security researchers about its updated abilities that make it highly dangerous for Android smartphone users.

The updated version of malware BRATA, that is used by scammers to steal bank details, has been discovered in the wild. The malware now has the capability to erase the data of an infected device once it is done with the data theft.

The alert regarding BRATA was reportedly shared in a report by security company Cleafy. It explained that the malware’s updated qualities enable it to evade antivirus scanning programs, perform keylogging and wipe the smartphone with a factory reset.

Different variants of the malware are reportedly being used at wide e-banking targets in countries including China, the UK, Spain, Italy, Poland and in the Latin America. These variants have mix of features like factory reset and location tracking capability, and bypassing security by tailoring overlay pages belonging to specific banks.

How to avoid BRATA attack?

Users must stay alert and cautious regarding which apps they are using have admin access or other types of access. The malware uses these service permissions to see the phone screen. It can reportedly access screenshots and keystrokes of the phone user. However, the biggest danger with the updated BRATA malware is the ability to erase phone data once it has successfully stolen bank details of a user.