Android, iOS users alert! Do not download GBWhatsApp, WhatsApp Delta, here's why

With the rise in spyware like Pegasus that can reportedly even infiltrate end-to-end encrypted WhatsApp chats, people feel more threatened and concerned about the data they share online. Some people opt to download less secure and modded apps as an alternative to the original application. This could lead the users to become victims of cybercrime.

WhatsApp is a widely used encrypted chatting service in India and around the world. Despite its widespread use, the official app excludes many of the functions and personalization that are available on other platforms. Consequently, several third-party coders have created their unique modified versions of WhatsApp that include capabilities that are not available in the stock app. WhatsApp Delta by Deltalabs Studio is one such customized app.

Modded WhatsApps

WhatsApp Delta and GBWhatsApp aren’t accessible on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Both app stores make it illegal to release and install modified apps. However, the Google Play Store app may have altered apps existing on it sometimes. APK files for Android devices can be found on a variety of weblinks. Many of these sites will display the app with high download rates and approval reviews.

The APK file for GBWhatsApp Delta for Android is accessible online on Malavida, a third-party site which attracts users with capabilities like "all sticker apps" and automated replies. Users may also share media files up to 50MB in size, experiment with various text styles and layouts, and delete forwarded marks from texts using the app. The app requires a phone to be running Android 2.2 or higher.

Drawbacks of using WhatsApp Delta and GBWhatsApp

While the apps seem worthwhile, keep in mind that WhatsApp does not allow pirated versions of its software, and it has the authority to indefinitely prohibit profiles if anyone is proven guilty. "If you don’t switch to the official app after being temporarily banned, your account might be permanently banned from using WhatsApp," the Meta-owned messaging service advises on its FAQ page.

WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp have been identified as "unsupported apps" by WhatsApp, which recommends people to use the official app instead. The company cannot guarantee the protection of its files because it does not authorize third-party modded software.