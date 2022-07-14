Android and iOS smartphone users may soon get these new emojis, see list here

Android and iOS smartphones will reportedly get 31 new emojis soon. As per a report by Emojipedia, the addition to Unicode 15 standard will bring a new set of emojis for users such as - Shaking Face, Light Blue Heart, Black Bird and others. According to the report, less than one third of the emojis have been approved from the submission made last year and it is the smallest bunch of emojis ever submitted for inclusion in the standard. Few of the emojis that will be soon rolled out were requested by several users over the years.

It is worth noting that the emoji won’t appear similar to all users and will depend on what tech giants such as Google and Apple choose. Emojipedia has shared a list of potential candidates and how they may appear when they arrive. But you should know that each emoji is subject to change before it is rolled out and the Unicode Consortium will finalise the list of new emojis in September.

Here is a potential list of new emojis as shared by 9to5Google

Rightwards Pushing Hand (with five skin tones)

Leftwards Pushing Hand (with five skin tones)

Moose

Donkey

Wing

Goose

Jellyfish

Ginger

Hyancinth

Pea Pod

Folding Hand Fan

Hair Pick

Maracas

Flute

Khanda

Wireless

Black Bird

Shaking Face

Light Blue Heart

Grey Heart

Pink Heart