Android and iOS smartphone users may soon get these new emojis, see list here

Android and iOS smartphones will reportedly get 31 new emojis soon. As per a report by Emojipedia, the addition to Unicode 15 standard will bring a new set of emojis for users such as - Shaking Face, Light Blue Heart, Black Bird and others. According to the report, less than one third of the emojis have been approved from the submission made last year and it is the smallest bunch of emojis ever submitted for inclusion in the standard. Few of the emojis that will be soon rolled out were requested by several users over the years.
It is worth noting that the emoji won’t appear similar to all users and will depend on what tech giants such as Google and Apple choose. Emojipedia has shared a list of potential candidates and how they may appear when they arrive. But you should know that each emoji is subject to change before it is rolled out and the Unicode Consortium will finalise the list of new emojis in September.
Here is a potential list of new emojis as shared by 9to5Google
Rightwards Pushing Hand (with five skin tones)
Leftwards Pushing Hand (with five skin tones)
Moose
Donkey
Wing
Goose
Jellyfish
Ginger
Hyancinth
Pea Pod
Folding Hand Fan
Hair Pick
Maracas
Flute
Khanda
Wireless
Black Bird
Shaking Face
Light Blue Heart
Grey Heart
Pink Heart