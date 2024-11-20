Google has also emphasized privacy advancements with updates to its Privacy Sandbox, designed to replace traditional advertising identifiers while prioritizing user control over data sharing.

Google has unveiled the developer preview of Android 16, offering a glimpse into the future of its operating system. This iteration brings innovations in photo sharing and health data management while streamlining the timeline for delivering updates to third-party Android devices.

Key features include a revamped photo-sharing system that enhances user privacy by allowing apps access to specific images or videos without requiring full access to device storage. In health tech, Android 16 introduces support for FHIR-formatted medical records through the Health Connect app, paving the way for seamless integration between wearables, fitness trackers, and medical apps.

Google has also emphasized privacy advancements with updates to its Privacy Sandbox, designed to replace traditional advertising identifiers while prioritizing user control over data sharing.

In a shift aimed at reducing fragmentation, Android 16's release schedule has been optimized to ensure quicker updates for third-party devices. Devices launching in 2025 are expected to benefit from reduced delays, with the operating system's general availability anticipated after April 2025. This streamlined rollout aligns with Google's vision for broader and faster adoption of new Android features across its ecosystem.