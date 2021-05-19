Android 12 beta launched with amazing new features, know installation procedure on Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, OnePlus, Pixel

The next best version- Android 12 has been announced by Google on May 18 at Google I/O 2021. This version is available in 11 phone brands including Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, OnePlus, Pixel and others. The features of this version have lots to offer like battery efficiency, privacy dashboard deny permission to apps from dashboard, indicator for apps using microphone and camera. If these features weren’t enough to change the way you experience user-interface on your phone, android 12 will come with a remote app to let you access your smart Tvs from your phone, it comes with a one-handed mode to operate larger phones with one hand easily.

Well, the good news is you can use the Android 12 beta update right now. The update is available on Pixel 3 series through Pixel 5 and other smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Asus, among others.

How to download and install Android 12 beta

The Android 12 beta update can now be downloaded and installed on several devices.

Note: This is beta software, and may not be ready for daily usage. Download the update at your own risk. Backing up your data before installation is recommended.

Pixel

Go to the Android beta program page and sign in with your Google account.Click on the opt-in button.Accept the terms and conditions.Now, click on Confirm and Enroll.Once you’re done with the above, open the Settings app on your phone and go to System -> Advanced -> System update -> Check for update.

If you don’t see the update, you should re-check in a few minutes.

Once you get the update, you can download and install it just like any other update.

Installation for phones other than Pixel

If you don’t have a Pixel smartphone, you can still try the Android 12 beta update if you have an eligible device from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo among others.

You can find the company-specific steps to be followed on the Android Developers website here.