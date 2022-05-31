AN-94 Russian assault rifle used to murder Sidhu Moose Wala, know why it is more lethal than AK-47

(Image Source: IANS/Twitter)

Investigations into the murder of popular Punjabi singer and Punjab Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala has brought to light that AN-94 Russian Assault Rifle, an Avtomat Nikonova model of 1994, was used to kill him. Earlier it was said that AK-47 was used in the murder. This also raises the question as to how these state-of-the-art weapons were or are being supplied in Punjab.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday in broad daylight. Neighboring states, which have formed teams to assist the Punjab Police in investigation, are also tracking arms smugglers to find out how the sophisticated weapons were brought in.

Less than 24 hours after the state government curtailed his security cover, 28-year-old Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by gangsters near his native village in Mansa district. Earlier it was said that AK-47 rifles were used in the crime. But now investigative agencies say AN-94 Russian Assault Rifle was used in the murder.

30 empty bullet shells have been recovered from the crime scene. Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, a Canadian gangster, have claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

AN-94 Russian assault rifle more lethal than AK-47

The AN-94 Russian assault rifle is named after its chief designer, Gennadiy Nikonov. Gennadiy Nikonov had previously designed a machine gun with the same name. The work of making this rifle started in 1980 and was completed in 1994.

Police said that Sidhu Moose Wala and two of his associates were fired continuously for two minutes and 30 seconds. The AN-94 rifle fires 600 rounds per minute in two-round burst mode and 1800 rounds per minute in full auto mode.

The AN-94 Russian assault rifle fires at a speed of 900 metres or 3000 feet per second. At the same time, AK-47 fires at a speed of 715 metres which is about 2000 feet per second. The AN-94 Russian assault rifle can fire 30 to 45 cartridges at a time, which is similar to the AK-74. Its weight is 3.85 kg and its caliber is 5.45x39mm.

Two modes have been given to operate the AN-94 assault rifle. In the first mode, the rifle fires 1800 rounds per minute, while in the second mode this rifle fires 600 rounds per minute.