Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Amitabh Bachchan’s voice not for sale anymore, Amazon discontinues sale

In 2020, the feature came to India, and Bachchan became the first celebrity voice for Alexa in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan’s voice not for sale anymore, Amazon discontinues sale
Amitabh Bachchan

Amazon has confirmed the discontinuation of the celebrity voices feature on Alexa, meaning voices of celebrities like megastar Amitabh Bachchan, American actor Samuel L. Jackson, American former professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal, among others, will no longer be available to purchase.

The feature is going away globally, plus Amazon will discontinue support for celebrity voices on Alexa-powered devices in the coming days.

While purchasing Bachchan's voice on Alexa, the page stated, "This skill is no longer available for purchase. Customers who previously purchased this experience will continue to have access for one year from the date of purchase".

On purchasing Jackson's voice on Alexa, the page mentioned that the personality voice for Alexa is no longer available for purchase, and the customers who previously purchased the experience may continue to use the skill until April 30, 2023, by saying "Hey Samuel".

Jackson was the first voice to be introduced and could tell users jokes and stories or answer questions.

The celebrity voices, which debuted in 2019, make use of Amazon's neural text-to-speech model, which employs machine learning and is intended to sound more lifelike. Rather than using pre-recorded responses, the model generates voices with entertaining personalities.

In 2020, the feature came to India, and Bachchan became the first celebrity voice for Alexa in the country.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin
Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce released at gseb.org, direct link, steps to check scores via WhatsApp
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.