TECHNOLOGY

Amid GPT-5 backlash, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns 'self-destructive' use of...; brings back...

Open AI CEO Sam Altman recently rollout of GPT-5 has sparked discontent amnog users due to its brief and emotionally distant responses. Some also are expressed displeasure on discontinuation of its older models including GPT-4o. Amid this, Altman has raised concerns about how use of AI by some ChatGPT users has been ‘self-destructive’ espcially those mentally fragile. The tech giant has also  reinstated the GPT-4o model for paid ChatGPT subscribers, which many had integrated into their daily workflows amid backlash.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 04:02 PM IST

Open AI CEO Sam Altman's recent rollout of GPT-5 has sparked discontent among users due to its brief and emotionally distant responses. Some also expressed displeasure with the discontinuation of its older models, including GPT-4o. Amid this, Altman has raised concerns about how the use of AI by some ChatGPT users has been ‘self-destructive’, especially those mentally fragile. The tech giant has also reinstated the GPT-4o model for paid ChatGPT subscribers, which many had integrated into their daily workflows amid backlash.

In his recent X post, Altman highlighted the responsibility of introducing new technology and the attachments users develop towards specific AI models. “If you have been following the GPT-5 rollout, one thing you might be noticing is how much of an attachment some people have to specific AI models. It feels different and stronger than the kinds of attachment people have had to previous kinds of technology (and so suddenly deprecating old models that users depended on in their workflows was a mistake).” Altman wrote. 

“People have used technology, including AI, in self-destructive ways; if a user is in a mentally fragile state and prone to delusion, we do not want the AI to reinforce that. Most users can keep a clear line between reality and fiction or role-play, but a small percentage cannot. We value user freedom as a core principle, but we also feel responsible in how we introduce new technology with new risks,” he added

