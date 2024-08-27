Twitter
Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore job offer, then built Rs 50 crore company with Rs 1 lakh from scratch, business is…

Tamil actor, YouTube sensation Bijili Ramesh passes away at 46; his last wish was to act with Rajinikanth

Malayalam cinema's sexual abuse scandal explained: How sexual assault of star in 2017 led to Mollywood's #MeToo moment

Not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Adani, but this man was only person in India to own a train

Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'

Amid CEO Pavel Durov's arrest, Telegram may be banned in India if...

Seven spooky one-line stories that will freak you out 

6 birds that eat humans

5 benefits of doing headstand

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Malayalam cinema's sexual abuse scandal explained: How sexual assault of star in 2017 led to Mollywood's #MeToo moment

Tamil actor, YouTube sensation Bijili Ramesh passes away at 46; his last wish was to act with Rajinikanth

Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'

Amid CEO Pavel Durov's arrest, Telegram may be banned in India if...

The Indian government has launched an extortion and gambling probe against Telegram.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 06:02 PM IST

Telegram CEO and founder, Pavel Durov, has been arrested in Paris over allegations that his messaging platform is being used for illicit activity such as drug trafficking and the distribution of child sexual abuse images. The messaging app may face more trouble, now in India, where it has 5 million registered users. The Indian government has launched an extortion and gambling probe against the company.

The popular messaging app is facing increasing scrutiny from the Indian government over its alleged role in facilitating criminal activities such as extortion and gambling, MoneyControl reported. The future of the app in the country will depend on the findings of the investigation. 

The probe is being conducted by the Home Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Telegram has not issued a statement regarding the probe. The ministries are specifically looking into the involvement of Telegram in criminal activities such as gambling and extortion. The final decision to ban the app or not will depend on the outcome of the investigation.

READ | This mystery woman, touted to be 'Mossad agent', linked to Telegram CEO's arrest? Know details here

Telegram allows for one-on-one conversations, group chats and large 'channels' that let people broadcast messages to subscribers. Unlike rivals such as Meta's WhatsApp, Telegram's group chats allow as many as 200,000 people, compared to a maximum of 1,024 for WhatsApp. Experts have raised concerns that misinformation spreads easily in group chats of this size.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
