Amid BGMI ban, PUBG India CEO calls government's new move 'pathbreaking’

PUBG India CEO has lauded Centre’s new move aimed towards eSports in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

Indian government gave official recognition to eSports earlier this week.

BGMI and PUBG fans have been waiting for unban news of the popular mobile game for quite a while now. It has been around 5 months since the government of India banned Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian alternative for the PUBG. As of now, the government has not revealed any plan to lift the ban on popular online multiplayer battle royal game in India anytime soon but PUBG India CEO has lauded Centre’s new move aimed towards eSports in the country. For those who don’t know, the Indian government gave official recognition to eSports earlier this week and appointed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as the nodal ministry for online gaming, a move the industry said would bring clarity and certainty for all stakeholders.

PUBG India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn has called the government’s move ‘pathbraking’. Praising the initiative in a LinkedIn post, PUBG India CEO wrote, “This is pathbreaking move by the government and we are delighted to see the recognition given to eSports as part of multi-sports events by the Government of India. It is a testament to India’s commitment of making their mark in the global gaming ecosystem.”

“This official acknowledgment will go a long way in boosting job creation, creating new business opportunities, and opening new avenues for the youth to realize their potential. We look forward to seeing eSports further integrated in competitive gaming and we as KRAFTON are confident to play our part in furthering the vision of a thriving gaming ecosystem in India.” he added.

The Centre notified these amendments to the Allocation of Business Rules recently. Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that Meity will soon come out with norms for online gaming intermediaries.

The government is committed to fully encouraging tech innovation, but also to ensure no illegal content/services is possible. "@GoI_MeitY will soon publish rules for online gaming intermediaries and start public consultation on same," Chandrasekhar tweeted on Tuesday. (with inputs from agencies)

