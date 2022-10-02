Ambupods: New 5G enabled AR-VR ambulance, everything you need to know

Finally launching in India, 5G is being hailed as the beginning of a new era in high-speed internet services. Today at Pragati Maidan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased this cutting-edge technology. Bharti Airtel presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a 5G-connected ambulance to transform primary health care in emergencies, as well as smart farming solutions, at the country's official 5G launch on Saturday.

The 5G ambulance delivers emergency care from a hospital to the patient for a cost of about Rs. 7–7.5 lakh. Together, Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, and Cisco are creating a 5G-connected ambulance.

5G AMBULANCE

Modern medical technology, patient monitoring software, and telemetry devices are all included in the state-of-the-art 5G ambulance. These gadgets transfer patient health data to the hospital in real time.

Additionally, it has camera-based headgear, onboard cameras, and 'Bodyc Cams' for paramedic staff, all of which are connected to the lightning-fast Airtel 5G network.

According to the corporation, it will be further empowered with tools like AR and VR. Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO, Airtel Business, Bharti Airtel, said: “Healthcare is one of the most promising use cases for 5G, and we are delighted to deepen our partnerships with Apollo Hospitals and Cisco to bring some innovative use cases for the Indian market.”

When a real-time video feed is available, paramedics in an ambulance can use the cameras to work with hospital ER doctors who have access to AV/VR technology to perform simple treatments, if necessary.

The paramedic can be digitally guided by the doctors to do the procedure and save valuable lives. Inaccessible places can receive health screenings, vaccinations, and connectivity to the doctor thanks to Airtel's "Ambupod" technology.

“Doctors can do a virtual examination of the patient through a video call and view their reports. Medical services can be provided to many villages at the same time,” according to the telecom providers.

While PM Modi was in the Airtel pavilion, the company also demonstrated to him smart farming technologies.

With the use of 5G technology, Airtel has worked to increase the productivity of the agricultural industry with the help of its partners L&T and CDAC.

“If every farmer in the country gets the necessary information like soil moisture, atmospheric moisture and temperature information in advance to improve the productivity of agriculture, then he can make a better decision,” the company claimed.

According to the colour and kind of crop, camera-based analytics can advise the farmer on the best timing and amount of pesticide to use.

(With inputs from IANS)