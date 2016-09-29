Amazon unleashes 'most powerful streaming media stick' with an Alexa Voice Remote

The device is pegged as "the most powerful streaming media stick available".

Amazon has unveiled the all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, plugging the device as "the most powerful streaming media stick available".

The Fire TV Stick, which offers access to over 300,000 movies and TV episodes - the only streaming media stick with a voice remote - is up to 30% faster than the original best-selling version, is priced at US $39.99 (Approx Rs 2,600) and is currently available for pre-order in the US from Amazon's official website.

Amazon will begin shipping to U.S. customers on October 20, with eligible customers who purchase and activate their device by October 31 to also receive a free content package worth up to US $65 (Approx Rs 4,300), including one month of Sling TV, two months of Hulu (Limited Commercials), and a $10 credit for Amazon Video to rent or purchase new releases or old favourites.

Commenting on the release, Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV said the company was "proud that our customers have made Amazon Fire TV the #1 streaming media player in the US" and is "excited to make it even better".