Amazon to let users buy physical items in games, apps

They can now curate products from the breadth of Amazon's selection, including a brand's own merchandise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 10, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Amazon (Image: Reuters)

Amazon has launched a new immersive shopping experience called "Amazon Anywhere", which will allow users to buy physical products in games and apps. The service introduces Amazon's online marketplace into the world of video games and mobile apps, starting with Niantic's new real-world augmented reality game Peridot.

"With Amazon Anywhere, you can now discover and buy physical products from Amazon stores without ever having to leave your game or app. You can experience Amazon Anywhere's first launch within Peridot, a new real-world augmented reality game from Niantic (the makers of Pokemon Go)," Amazon said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The game features unique virtual pets powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and it is now available on iOS and Android devices.

When playing Peridot, users can access physical products within the game as they care for one-of-a-kind creatures and explore the world together.

"After seamlessly linking your Amazon account to Peridot, you can find Peridot-branded products such as T-shirts, hoodies, phone accessories, and throw pillows featuring artwork of magical creatures from the game. You'll see the familiar product details, images, availability, Prime eligibility, price, and estimated delivery date as you would in Amazon stores," the company said.

After clicking the "buy" button, users can seamlessly complete their purchase using their linked Amazon account within the game.

The products will be shipped to them just like any other Amazon purchase, and they can easily track and manage their orders through the Amazon app.

Moreover, the company mentioned that Amazon Anywhere is also for creators and developers of virtual worlds, video games, or mobile apps looking to extend their digital experience into the physical world.

They can now curate products from the breadth of Amazon's selection, including a brand's own merchandise.

