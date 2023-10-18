Headlines

Amazon the great indian festive sale 2023: Surprising offers on headphone brands, get up to 77% off

Big setback for Anant Ambani: Mukesh Ambani’s son ‘too inexperienced’ for Reliance board, advisors said…

Prabhas' aunt makes big revelation on Salaar actor's marriage, says 'it will happen...'

OpenAI formally brings internet-browsing feature to ChatGPT

What is Islamic Jihad, Palestinian militant group Israel is blaming for bombing Gaza hospital?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon the great indian festive sale 2023: Surprising offers on headphone brands, get up to 77% off

Big setback for Anant Ambani: Mukesh Ambani’s son ‘too inexperienced’ for Reliance board, advisors said…

Prabhas' aunt makes big revelation on Salaar actor's marriage, says 'it will happen...'

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Moong daal sprouts (green gram)

Navratri 2023: Fruits to eat while fasting

Benefits of cold shower for hair and skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

UT69 trailer: Raj Kundra plays himself paying 'karmic debt' in jail, viewers call it attempt to 'clear image'

Prabhas' aunt makes big revelation on Salaar actor's marriage, says 'it will happen...'

Amid feud rumours, Vivek Agnihotri crops Karan Johar from National Film Awards winners' photo, netizens react

HomeTechnology

Technology

Amazon the great indian festive sale 2023: Surprising offers on headphone brands, get up to 77% off

Are you looking for some amazing headphones with great quality then look no further. Amazon has brought you some mind-blowing deals and offers on premium headphone brands.

article-main
Latest News

DNA

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Headphones have now become a need of everyone. We all carry them everytime and everywhere, and if you are thinking to gift something very useful and worthy to your close ones in this festive season then headphones can be a great choice.Get great offers on incredibile headphones and build up your music quality and have achieve crystal clear audio experience while having calls and listen to anything.

JBL Wave 200 in Ear TWS Earbuds with Mic At Rs 2,699

  • Get flat 55% off on JBL wave 200 and enhance your music quality
  • This JBL earbuds is very neatly design 08mm drivers enhanced by the bud’s form factor so that listener can feel every beat of the music
  • With its true noise cancellation power you can just listen what you want and avoid the world’s distraction
  • This has 20 hours of playtime and has touch control calls and voice assistant.

Buy Now on Amazon

JBL Tune 230NC TWS, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds At Rs 3,998

  • Get 50% in this product
  • These  earbuds provides 4 microphones so that you can be heard with crystal clear audio and the communication will be glassy and transpicuous
  • It has 40 hours of playtime and in case you need boost on power , a quick 10 minutes of charging can provides you upto 2 hours of playtime 
  • It is very neatly design with 6mm drivers dot form factor JBL’s pure base sound  

Buy Now on Amazon

EDYELL C5 Wireless Earphones At Rs 1,399 

  • Get flat 77% off on edyell earphones 
  •  EDYELL Bluetooth Headphone reduce  90% environmental noise. 
  • The Edyell earphones having the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology
  • It provides 120 hrs playtime with a huge 3500 mah charging case
  • Having 6 months  warranty in india 

Buy Now on Amazon

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds At Rs 2,699

  • Get up to 61% on Tozo T10 earbuds with latest technology 
  •  TOZO T10 earbuds comes up with an 8mm large size speaker driver and provide a high-powered base.
  • It has waterproof and sweatproof technology which can prevent the damage effectively
  • Provides advance bluetooth 5.3 technology 

Buy Now on Amazon

Jabra Elite 3 in Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds At Rs 2,799

  • Get up tp 60% on this product 
  • Experience great quality with rich bass customisable sound 
  • Provides battery life up to 28 hr 
  • Jabra elite 3 in ear comes up with Charging Case, EarGels in 3 sizes, USB-C Cable

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Babar Azam cuts birthday cake with team in Bengaluru ahead of Australia clash

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress cautious about releasing list of candidates after BJP's rebellion

Navratri 2023 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, colour, mantra, significance

DNA Explainer: India's legal stand on same-sex marriages and the Special Marriage Act

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023 match: India won but Ahmedabad lost it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE