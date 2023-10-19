Headlines

Amazon the great indian festival sale 2023: Check out some amazing offers on smartwatches

This festive season unlock some great offers on smartwatches with new features at a very affordable price. Hurry and grab these incredible offers.

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

Nowadays, smartwatches have become vitally important to us, from counting our footsteps, monitoring our heart rate to  receiving notifications of calls, smartwatches do work of smartphones. They not only make our work easy but also look so stylish on our wrist. So, in this festive season buy a personal assistant for your wrist which keeps you connected and organised.

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch At Rs 4,499

  • This smartwatch has 1.43 inches amoled display smartwatch with bluetooth calling at flat 79%off 
  • This watch holds up  2.5D full lamination curve display and it has 700 nits peak brightness
  • It has a battery life of 5 days and 2 days without bluetooth calling 
  • It supports notifications of every social media and calls 
  • The smartwatch includes  300 sports modes.

Noise Halo Plus Elite Edition Smartwatch At Rs 3,299

  • This smartwatch comes with 1.46 inches super amoled display at 63% off 
  • It has stainless steel finish metallic straps with 4 stage sleep tracker 
  • The battery life of this smartwatch is up to 7 days and 2 days without bluetooth calling
  • The smartwatch has a 300mAh battery that takes 2 hours to fully charge

Fire-Boltt Visionary Smartwatch At Rs 2,199

  • This smartwatch comes with 1.78 inches amoled display with bluetooth calling at flat 87% off
  • It has a premium 368x448 Pixel Resolution and 700 nits peak brightness 
  • The battery life of this smartwatch is up to 5 days and 2 days without bluetooth calling 
  • It supports notifications from all social media app and calling 
  • It includes special technology of AI voice assistance.

boAt Xtend Smart Watch At Rs 1,799

  • This smartwatch consists special feature of alexa built-in voice assistant which will help you to set reminders, alarms and answer questions from weather forecasts and many more. Get 87% on this smartwatch 
  • It has 1.69 inches HD display with multiple watch faces and stress monitor
  • It can track all stages of your sleep every night.

