Amazon, TCS, Infosys, Meta and other tech giants cut 100000 jobs in 2025; Check full list here

In a rather shocking revelation, major tech companies like Amazon, Intel, Google, Microsoft and TCS, among others, are undergoing significant layoffs. More than 1 lakh employees have lost their jobs due to changing patterns like AI-driven shifts and slower economic growth.

According to reports, over 112,000 tech employees have lost their jobs in 2025, with companies like Amazon cutting 14,000 roles, Intel reducing its workforce by 24,000, and TCS cutting 12,000 jobs, affecting mid and senior-level roles. Here’s a full list of major technology companies worldwide that are cutting costs, resulting in massive job losses.

Amazon layoffs: Jeff Bezos’ Amazon made one of its biggest job reductions, laying off up to 30,000 workers, according to the news agency Reuters. The worst hit departments are likely to be corporate, HR, operations, devices, and AWS. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy cited AI adoption, overexpansion and the need to cut management layers as part of reviewing its spending as it plans to invest a huge chunk in artificial intelligence. On October 29, the company conducted the first round of layoffs, sending notice to around 14k employees.

Microsoft layoffs: Microsoft has cut down its workforce by close to 4,000 employees, mainly from its software engineering departments, according to Bloomberg. The company plans to further lay off nearly 6,000 additional job cuts across departments to cut costs and spend on artificial intelligence. The tech giant has carried out multiple rounds of layoffs in 2025, ultimately cutting around 9,000 employees, or less than 4% of its global workforce of around 220,000. In January, Microsoft laid off some employees based on performance reviews.



Google layoffs: In 2025, Google conducted rounds of job cuts across its US operations. Last month, the company reduced 100 design roles in its cloud division to invest in artificial intelligence. In April, hundreds of jobs were cut in the Platforms and Devices unit, and in February, affected staff were in the People Operations and cloud teams. The rounds of layoffs are part of Google’s strategy to move resources toward AI research and development.



Meta layoffs: So far, Meta has laid off 600 employees from its artificial intelligence department in 2025. The company has asked those laid-off employees to apply for roles in other departments, while continuing to hire for AI-focused positions. Meta is continuing its layoffs, following CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan to cut 5% of staff in 2025, focusing on "low performers." This comes after earlier layoffs in February, which affected teams managing Facebook, Horizon VR, and logistics.



TCS layoffs: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has cut down 6,000 employees worldwide this year and has plans to further cut another 6,000 jobs in the next fiscal. The company sees it as a strategy to reorganise teams to focus more on automation and AI-led growth. Due to the AI boom and the strained India-US ties, TCS cut 19,755 jobs in the quarter ending 30 September 2025, marking its largest reduction ever. The ongoing restructuring primarily targets mid- and senior-level roles, according to reports.



Intel layoffs: Intel plans to cut around 24,000 jobs, reducing the workforce by nearly 100,000 to approximately 75,000 by year-end. In a struggle to keep up with rivals like Nvidia and AMD, the chipmaker is cutting 5,000 jobs across four US states alone, with most cuts concentrated in California and Oregon, as per a TOI report.



Accenture layoffs: The consulting and IT services firm plans to cut thousands of jobs as part of its plan to prioritise artificial intelligence capabilities and align with changing client demand. More layoffs could follow in the coming months, as CEO Julie Sweet stated that many roles could not be reskilled for new AI-driven needs, forcing the consulting giant to make the layoff decision. According to reports, the company's total headcount fell from roughly 791,000 to 779,000 employees.



Among others, Oracle has cut down hundreds of jobs across multiple locations in 2025 as it reallocates spending toward AI and cloud computing. United Parcel Service (UPS)announced 48,000 layoffs as part of a restructuring plan. Paramount Global laid off about 2,000 workers in 2025 as it struggles with streaming losses and declining ad revenue. PwC cut about 5,600 jobs worldwide in 2025, while Ford is in the process of cutting between 8,000 and 13,000 jobs in 2025. Cisco, on the other hand, has announced plans to cut around 4,250 jobs, or 5% of its workforce, as part of a major restructuring this year. Salesforce has cut 4,000 customer support jobs as part of a major shift toward AI-driven services.