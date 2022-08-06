Amazon's Great Freedom Sale: Apple iPhone 13 for just Rs. 55,850; Unbelievable iPhone 11, iPhone 12 prices

For the 75th anniversary of India's independence, Amazon is offering its Great Freedom Sale. The e-commerce behemoth has huge news for Apple consumers. Discounts on the Apple iPhone 13 are available on Amazon during this sale. Before the holiday season, Apple's latest smartphone is being offered at a steep discount during Amazon's Great Freedom Sale, which includes its many models.

The basic model of the Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage costs Rs. 68,900 on Amazon India, down from the initial price of Rs 79,900. During the sale, Apple's smartphone is discounted by Rs 11,000 off its retail price. With an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,050 from Apple, the iPhone 13's price can be reduced to Rs 55,850 during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

It's worth noting that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. There are currently no bank offers available in order to further lower the price. For non-Prime Amazon customers, the iPhone 13 will cost Rs. 69,900, a Rs 1,000 premium above the retail price. The 256GB and 512GB models, which retail for Rs. 76,900 and Rs. 1,03,999, respectively, are included in this special discount offer.

It's not certain how long the deal will last, considering that Flipkart and Amazon's seasonal sales tend to sell out quickly. In September 2021, the iPhone 13 became available for purchase in India. The A15 Bionic SoC powers the phone, which has a 6.1-inch OLED display. The iPhone 13 offers cinematic video recording in 1080p at 30 frames per second with a narrow depth of field. In addition to Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 6, the phone has these features.

At Amazon's five-day sale, you can save 40% on smartphones from OnePlus and other manufacturers. In the event you're in the market for a new Android phone, OnePlus is now offering some excellent deals on many of its models including the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R.