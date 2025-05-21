Amazon's Drone delivery service, Prime Air, has made this 'futuristic' idea into reality. Approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), drone delivery will be available in the US.

In a major technology leap, we must not have flying cars yet in 2025, but you can now get your phones delivered by drones in just one hour. Amazon's Drone delivery service, Prime Air, has made this 'futuristic' idea into reality. Approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), drone delivery will be available in the US. Amazon will offer drone delivery, via its Prime Air drone delivery for several Apple products like iPhones, AirPods, and AirTags. and other products too.

About Prime Air

From Stores to drop off backyards, Prime Air drone delivery, launched in 2022, promised a quick delivery. However, it is limited to Phoenix, Arizona, and College Station, Texas. Another limitation is the weight. It will deliver a single item in the package weighing up to five pounds (around 2.2 kilograms).

These Drone deliveries will only work in daylight and not at night. Weather is also one of the deciding factors. The delivery location should be reachable and free of any obstacles.

Amazon is working to expand its Drone Delivery technology to other US cities and other countries including the UK and Italy. In future, this technology may be introduced in India too.



