Amazon Prime Lite under testing in India, subscription to start from Rs 999: Report

Amazon Prime Lite, a cheaper version of Prime, is now in its testing phase in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 10:09 PM IST

Representational Image

Amazon Prime Lite subscriptions are currently being tested in India. Amazon has changed the cost of Prime membership multiple times over the years and introduced new subscription tiers on a regular basis. Before Amazon decided to increase the price of a Prime membership in December 2021, it was one of the more inexpensive options. The yearly plan for Amazon Prime has been pricey since it was increased to Rs 1499. To counter this, Amazon is now experimenting with a more affordable plan in India.

Onlytech claims Amazon is experimenting with a new "Prime Lite" plan in that country. The yearly subscription plan reduces the price to Rs 999. For comparison's sake, the standard plan costs Rs 1,000, so you'll be saving Rs 500. However, in exchange for the reduced pricing, users will have to put up with a handful of inconveniences.

Unlimited free two-day and standard delivery is included with Prime Lite, but there is no same-day or one-day service. Additionally, Prime members may get 5% cash back when using their ICICI credit card with Amazon Pay.

Then there's Amazon Prime Video, where users will be subjected to commercials. There is also a limit of two devices that may stream material at once and the quality is only standard definition (SD) with Prime Video. And, of course, you can watch sports in real time.

Unfortunately, you won't get access to Prime services like Prime Music or Prime Gaming or Kindle books or EMI at no cost with this plan.

Currently, only a select number of Prime members in India may use the plan, since it is still under beta testing. After the beta phase is through, Amazon may begin offering the plan as a more affordable subscription option for Prime members who also want access to the Prime Video streaming service. 

Also, READ: Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: Over Rs 20,000 discount on Apple iPhone 13, details inside

The greatest thing is that customers can watch their favourite shows and movies on their smart TVs and computers, unlike the mobile-only option. The Rs 1499 yearly subscription, which provides access to all Amazon services, is still accessible for individuals who want the works.

