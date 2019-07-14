Amazon Prime Day: What you need to know about two-day global shopping

The two-day event, July 15-16, will witness new products launches and sale of hundreds of products on the e-commerce platforms

We will tell you what is Prime Day event and why is it important

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day event was started five years ago. This is the third global shopping event. The e-commerce platform brings thousands of products such as smartphones, electronics, home appliances, etc on its platform during the sale. Amazon Prime Day sale will begin on July 15 12 a.m. till July 16 midnight.

What is Amazon Prime and what is the cost of Amazon Prime?

Amazon is a subscription-based service. Amazon Prime membership costs Rs. 999/year and Rs 129/ month. It is also offering a 50% discount for the age groups between 18 and 24.

Deals and offers available

The e-commerce platform has said that there will be a price cut on ten premium smartphones in India. During the global shopping events, the customer can expect huge offers and deals on various products including smartphones. Other than smartphones, Amazon will launch new products in association with companies such as OnePlus, Samsung, etc. Gadgets like laptops, big-screen TVs, headphones, etc will available at a discounted price on Amazon Prime Day.

Here are a few things one should avoid during the Prime Day 2019:

Don't randomly browse deals and offers that you are not interested to purchase. In fact, you can into the website in the morning a day before sale event starts, look for the product that you desire to purchase and make a list of it and order it once the sale goes live at 12 a.m. on July 15

Buy any product after comparing prices from the other e-commerce websites. AT times, rival online retailers are likely to provide few products at a cheaper price than what Amazon provides. You can check at e-commerce platforms and compare prices and then buy the products