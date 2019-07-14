Amazon Prime Day: What you need to know about two-day global shopping

Headlines

Remember Dilip Doshi, once played for India with broken foot? He became crorepati businessman

Explained: Why did Chandrayaan 2 fail? Can these mistakes be repeated in ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3?

Meet Isha Ambani’s close aide, chosen by Mukesh Ambani to lead multi-crore Reliance business, his salary is…

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Remember Dilip Doshi, once played for India with broken foot? He became crorepati businessman

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar, bald look, Deepika Padukone's cameo steal the show in Atlee's actioner

8 most action-packed scenes in Jawan prevue

Actors who have appeared bald on screen

Healthy skin:10 Superfoods for healthy skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

“Not surprising at all…” Manish Tewari on former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s India ‘govt pressure’ remark

'I am the boss: Sharad Pawar hits out at Ajit Pawar, Rahul Gandhi extends full supports to veteran leader

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar interacts with public during ‘Jan Samvad programme’ in Sirsa

Manushi Chhillar opens up on her debut film Samrat Prithviraj failing at box office: 'I feel I got what I wanted'

Here's how Vijay Varma reacted to his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's song Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

Homelifestyle

lifestyle

Amazon Prime Day: What you need to know about two-day global shopping

The two-day event, July 15-16, will witness new products launches and sale of hundreds of products on the e-commerce platforms

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2019, 09:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We will tell you what is Prime Day event and why is it important

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day event was started five years ago. This is the third global shopping event. The e-commerce platform brings thousands of products such as smartphones, electronics, home appliances, etc on its platform during the sale. Amazon Prime Day sale will begin on July 15 12 a.m. till July 16 midnight.

What is Amazon Prime and what is the cost of Amazon Prime?

Amazon is a subscription-based service. Amazon Prime membership costs Rs. 999/year and Rs 129/ month. It is also offering a 50% discount for the age groups between 18 and 24. 

Deals and offers available

The e-commerce platform has said that there will be a price cut on ten premium smartphones in India. During the global shopping events, the customer can expect huge offers and deals on various products including smartphones. Other than smartphones, Amazon will launch new products in association with companies such as OnePlus, Samsung, etc. Gadgets like laptops, big-screen TVs, headphones, etc will available at a discounted price on Amazon Prime Day.

Here are a few things one should avoid during the Prime Day 2019:

Don't randomly browse deals and offers that you are not interested to purchase. In fact, you can into the website in the morning a day before sale event starts, look for the product that you desire to purchase and make a list of it and order it once the sale goes live at 12 a.m. on July 15

Buy any product after comparing prices from the other e-commerce websites. AT times, rival online retailers are likely to provide few products at a cheaper price than what Amazon provides. You can check at e-commerce platforms and compare prices and then buy the products

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Heartwarming! Dogs seek cows' support to brighten a farmer's day, video is viral

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab; check details

Remember Lagaan's Elizabeth aka Rachel Shelley, she went on to star in hit lesbian romance, now making comeback in India

Remember actor Sumeet Saigal, his career ended due to a superstar, left films to build multi-crore business empire

Meet IAS Ankur Garg, IIT-Harvard alumnus, who topped UPSC exam at 22 in first attempt

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE