Amazon launches free video streaming service 'miniTV' in India - All you need to know
Written By
Edited By
Karishma Jain
Source
DNA webdesk
Amazon India on Saturday launched a free video streaming service called miniTV - a global first - that will allow users to watch curated content across web-series, tech news, food, beauty and fashion, among others.
The service will be available on Amazon's shopping app and will be ad-supported.
Currently available for Android, miniTV will be extended to iOS app and mobile web over the coming months.
The company said that ad-supported miniTV has professionally created and curated content across web-series, comedy shows, tech news, food, beauty, fashion and more.
"miniTV has professionally created and curated content across web-series, comedy shows, tech news, food, beauty, fashion and more...With the launch of miniTV, Amazon.In shopping app is now a single destination for customers to shop from millions of products, make payments and watch free entertainment videos," a statement said.
With this launch, Amazon has two video entertainment offerings -- miniTV and Prime Video. MiniTV is free and does not require a separate app, while Prime Video requires a Prime subscription and offers content like Amazon Originals, movies and TV shows in English and 9 Indian languages.
MiniTV will offer content from studios like TVF, Pocket Aces; comedians such as Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, and Shruti Arjun Anand; tech expert Trakin Tech; fashion and beauty experts such as Sejal Kumar and Malvika Sitlani; and food-related content from Kabita's Kitchen and Gobble.
In the coming months, miniTV will add many more new and exclusive videos, Amazon India said.
Amazon rival, Flipkart had launched a similar service in 2019. The video streaming service 'Flipkart Videos' is also ad-supported and is available for free for users on Flipkart's app. The content available is a mix of short films and episodic series.
