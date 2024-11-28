Prime members can also get early access to special shopping events, including Prime Day.

Amazon India has announced its first-ever Black Friday event, which is one of the most popular events celebrated globally. Amazon Black Friday Sale in India starts on November 29, 2024. The sale will last four days and will end on December 2, 2024. Prime members can also get early access to special shopping events, including Prime Day.

The event will feature deals on brands including Apple, Samsung, Sony, Nike, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Panasonic and others. The e-commerce site offers discounts on top brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, Nike, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, LG, Swarovski, and more, spanning categories such as electronics, appliances, fashion, and more.

During the sale, customers can get a 10 per cent instant discount with certain debit and credit cards. This includes HDFC, IndusInd, BOB Card, and HSBC bank Debit and Credit Cards and Credit EMI. For the Black Friday Sale, Prime members will be eligible to get unlimited 5 per cent cashback on all purchases using Amazon co-branded credit cards. Non-Prime members will receive 3 per cent cashback.

Moreover, buyers can get up to 75 per cent off on mobile, electronics and accessories in the Black Friday Sale. Users can expect offers on iPhone 15 series, Samsung Galaxy S23 series and other flagship phones along with smartwatches.

