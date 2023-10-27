Headlines

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Check out surprising deals on tablets and get up to 50% off

Check out some great deals on tablets which offers amazing technologies and features with exciting offers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 06:59 PM IST

This festive season when happiness is in the air, sweets are shared, sky sparkles with fireworks, gift your near and dear ones a tablet. A good tablet can actually enhance your productivity and make your life much easier in many ways. Amazon has brought a good range of tablets with great offers, so hurry and grab this amazing deal. 

 

Redmi Tablet At Rs 14,498

  • Get flat 50% off on this  Redmi tablet
  • It is powered by a super fast MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-Core processor, which ensures smooth and efficient performance ,It also features an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, delivering great graphics for your games and videos
  • With 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, you'll have plenty of space for all your apps, photos, and files. And if you need even more storage, you can expand it up to a whopping 1TB with an SD card
  • It has a high resolution of 2000 x 1200, amazing visuals
  •  The 10.61-inch display supports 10-bit colour, allowing for a wide range of vibrant colours. 



Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip At Rs 64,999

 

  • This iPad features a fantastic 27.69 cm (10.9-inch) Liquid Retina display and It's equipped with True Tone technology, which adjusts the display's color temperature to match the ambient lighting for a more natural viewing experience
  • It is powered by the incredible Apple M1 chip, which includes a Neural Engine, the M1 chip delivers exceptional performance and efficiency, allowing you to handle demanding tasks and run powerful applications seamlessly
  • This iPad offers a generous storage capacity of up to 256GB.



Samsung Galaxy Tab At Rs 36,999

 

  • This tablet comes with an incredible 27.69 cm (10.9") display that offers outstanding vividness and with a high refresh rate of 90 Hz, you'll experience smooth and visuals
  • The resolution of 2304 x 1440 (WQXGA) ensures sharpness and clarity, with a pixel density of 249 PPI
  • This tablet delivers powerful performance thanks to its Exynos 1380 chip, you can expect smooth multitasking, fast app launches, and seamless performance for all your tasks
  • This tablet is equipped with an 8 MP rear camera that captures detailed and high-quality photos and for those stunning selfies, it features a 12 MP ultra-wide front camera.



OnePlus Tablet At Rs 37,499

 

  • This tablet features an incredible 3K+ display with a size of 11.61 inches (29.49 cm), with a 7:5 aspect ratio and IPS LCD technology, you can expect vibrant and true-to-life visuals
  •  The display resolution is WQHD+ (2800x2000), offering high resolution and a pixel density of 296 PPI and with a maximum brightness of 500 nits, you'll enjoy a bright and clear screen even in well-lit environments
  • The OnePlus Pad has an awesome feature called Auto Connect that allows you to make calls and use smartphone cellular data
  • The OnePlus Pad comes with an 8MP front camera and a 13MP back camera.



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

