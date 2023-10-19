Headlines

Amazon great indian festive sale 2023: Bring the greatest television home

Amazon sale 2023: Have the experience of vibrant colors this diwali by enjoying the display by upgrading the system 

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

Amazon sale 2023: Have the experience of vibrant colors this diwali by enjoying the display by upgrading the system 
This festive season fills up your space by knowing the best offers on television. This choice offers you the best clarity for an outstanding cinematic experience. This holiday season don’t miss out the chance for exploring some of the best movies to add up on your watchlist. 

 

Redmi 108cm (43 inches) android full HD

 

 

 

Experience incredible entertainment with a 43 inch television which gives a refresh rate of 60 Hz and resolution of 1080p. It is made with chromecast built- in option which also has a kids mode with parental lock. Around 75+ channels available with 20w powerful stereo speakers that will make your festive season good. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Sony bravia 108 cm (43 inches) android tv


What else you need when you are getting a home theatre easily? This ultimate model of Sony Bravia has put all your queries side you won't be left with any doubts. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung 108cm (43 inches) 


If you are a person who is fond of using samsung gadgets, then this would be your best option to pick for your home. And when the discount offers are up to mark then how could you miss. Being with its revolutzing angle or its audio or video it will be matching your interest which will be giving you a voice assistant. 

Buy Now on Amazon

One plus 138cm (55 inches) 

 

 

 

Nowadays if anyone is buying any gadget he/she is switching towards one plus, because of its power and its efficiency. Then how could you forget about having a big screen. Having a good sound output and a 4k display. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 




 

 

